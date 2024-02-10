Knox County Schools administrator charged with fixing special education has resigned

Jason Myers, the Knox County Schools administrator charged with fixing long-standing issues in special education, has resigned. Myers is taking a "position in the private sector," according to news release from the district.

The assistant superintendent of student success will be replaced on an interim basis by Andrew Brown, the senior executive to the superintendent, the district said in the release. Brown will take on the new role Feb. 19.

Last year, Superintendent Jon Rysewyk charged Myers with vastly improving the district's special education. The superintendent also formed a task force of parents and a teacher to study and make recommendations for improvements.

Myers also oversaw the district's work to improve some of its most challenged schools in Region 5, plus other student supports and school culture.

Myers worked with the district for over 15 years, starting in 2008 as a teaching assistant at Fulton High School. He transferred to an administrative role in 2013. In 2016, he was appointed as the principal of Knoxville Adaptive Education Center. Two years later in 2018, he was appointed principal of Bearden High School.

Myers' work leading change for special education

In a passionate speech before the school board on Sept. 5, Myers committed to being personally involved in forging change in special ed.

"Under my leadership," Myers told the board, "our pursuit of continuous improvement will never be finished. There will never be a time where I sit in a meeting and be like, 'Yeah, we've arrived, we're as good as we can ever be.'"

More: Their decades of fighting for special education led to this moment at Knox County Schools

The superintendent and school board members over the last several months have committed to adopting a student-first mindset in supporting students in special education, even going as far as hiring a new administrator.

Chelsea Price was elected as the new student success advisory and improvement officer. She reported to Myers.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

Support our newsroom's exclusive, in-depth local coverage by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools administrator who oversees special education resigns