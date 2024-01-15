Knox County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of the winter storm

Knox County Schools will be closed Jan. 16 and 17 because of the winter storm headed our way. Dangerous snow accumulation and frigid temperatures are predicted.

A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in place until 7 a.m. Jan. 16. Four to 8 inches of snow are possible before single-digit temperatures move in.

Schools are already closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Get live updates on the storm

Check other cancelations and weather forecasts in our LIVE BLOG.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools will be closed because of the winter storm