Which Knox County Schools got an F or an A on new statewide grading system?

Four Knox County Schools received F letter grades and 19 scored a perfect A in Tennessee's first-ever release of a grade for each public school.

Teachers and lawmakers are divided on whether the grades are an accurate reflection of how a school is performing. Critics argue, they unfairly ignore the socioeconomic conditions of a school community.

Established by a 2016 law, the school-grading system had its rollout delayed by testing issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the grading system has stirred controversy since its inception.

In a message to parents Tuesday, Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said, "I want to be clear that, although we applaud the legislature’s intent to increase transparency, I do not believe a school’s impact can be summarized by a single score."

"We made historic improvements in third grade reading and saw math scores rebound to pre-COVID-19 achievement levels," Rysewyk said in his email. "These gains not only speak to the hard work and dedication of our students and families, they are proof that, together, we are making progress."

Rysewyk reminded families of the district's own priorities: excellence in foundational skills, great educators in every school, career empowerment and preparation, and success for every student.

Knox County Schools announced the four priorities under Rysewyk's leadership in 2022. One year in, the district has made progress in some areas even while it missed the mark on math and English language goals for some of the county's most challenged student populations.

How did Knox County Schools perform?

Ten schools in the district were ineligibile for a letter grade, due to "data suppression and business rules," according to a Tennessee Department of Education spokesperson. For example, some public school programs geared toward adult learners would not be given a letter grade, a department official said.

Of the remaining 83 in Knox County, here is a breakdown of how the schools fared:

Nineteen Knox County Schools received an A grade.

Four schools - Austin-East Magnet High School, Norwood Elementary, Northwest Middle School and Vine Middle Magnet School - received an F. On a 1-5 scale that is used for the grading, Austin-East scored 1.4. The other three schools scored 1.2 each.

Twenty-one schools received a D grade, 15 received a C and 24 received a B in Knox County.

No school in Region 5, which has been the focus of an initiative to improve, scored an A. Knox County Schools administrators this year rolled out big changes and specific goals for the Region 5 cluster of schools in downtown and adjacent communities to the east, north and northwest, including the East Knoxville, Lonsdale, Old North Knoxville and Whittle Springs neighborhoods.

Last year, four of the district's schools were put in the state's "priority" category for being consistently low-performing schools. Two of those schools received an F grade this year, one received a D and one a C.

The grades come just a few days after the state released ACT testing results data. Knox County Schools' participation rate for the college entrance exam was a perfect 100%, up from 99% in the 2021-22 school year.

Across the state, 29 schools, which is a little over 17%, received an A; 441 schools, or about 27%, received a B; 513 schools, or a little over 30%, received a C; 350 schools, or about 21%, received a D, and 92 schools, a little over 5%, received an F. Statewide, 210 schools did not receive letter grades.

How were the grades measured?

The school grades are a product of student scores on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Tests, or TCAPs, students' academic growth for all students from the year prior, how much the school's lowest-performing students grew academically in the last year and for high schools, the grades also take into account college and career readiness.

Tennessee isn't the only state using a letter grade system. Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas are among those that give schools grades, according to a Tennessee Department of Education official.

Lawmakers and teachers are not happy with the grading system

Dave Gorman, a middle school teacher in Knox County Schools for 23 years, said he feels insulted by the grades.

He teaches at Cedar Bluff Middle School, which received a B grade.

"I find it an insulting practice because the people that think this is a good idea are politicians that don't like public schools," Gorman said. "They're looking for gimmicks and trying to discredit public schools, frankly, with testing, vouchers and charter schools."

The grades do not account for schools' socioeconomic conditions and "staffing challenges," Gorman said.

At the start of the school year, the district had almost 500 staff vacancies, including 300 teachers and teaching assistants.

"The biggest predictor of academic success is the ZIP code," Gorman said. "The letter grades don't take into account what's the socio-economic environment of the school."

Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, a former special education teacher, agrees with Gorman.

"What this (letter grades) should tell us is that we need to invest in our schools," Johnson said. "It's not a failure of schools; it's a failure of the state legislators to equitably fund schools and do what is needed."

A poor letter grade is a reflection of schools being under-resourced and underfunded, Johnson said. She recently visited Vine Middle Magnet School.

"The air conditioning unit at Vine was so loud" that the teacher had to speak very loudly to get through to the students, she said. The school scored an F grade.

"If every school was resourced the same, it (the letter grades) would be a different story," Johnson said.

The state's focus should be on increasing teachers' pay, she added.

"Teachers are out there taking bullets for these kids," Johnson said. "To demonize public schools is pure evil."

Johnson and Gorman are among those who see the letter grades as a gateway to increasing privatization of public schools in the state.

"It's their attempt to make public schools look bad so they can justify their vouchers scam," Johnson said.

Giving schools letter grades is a way to "dismantle and discredit" public schools, Gorman said. The next thing Republican lawmakers will do is push for more vouchers and charter schools, he added.

At a press conference in Nashville Nov. 28, Gov. Bill Lee, alongside Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, kicked off his latest push for school choice with a bid for vouchers that families could use to pay for private schools.

Lee, who has long advocated for offering families more school options, said the program is aimed at empowering parents to find the best school to fit their child's educational needs.

Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, said he's looking to the letter grades to hopefully lay out a path forward.

"The grades should be used as a building block, not as a deterrent," he said, adding that it should provide information to build upon.

McKenzie, too, vouched for better-funded schools. "I would like to see fully funded public schools and then we can argue grades," he said.

School board member Jennifer Owen who has worked as a teacher for Knox County schools for 18 years, said grades do not accurately represent what's going on in a school.

"Parents and the community around the school have a better gauge on how a school is doing," she said.

Gorman has a message for parents and community members: "Trust your teachers and administrators," he said. "Letter grades are interpretations reached with incomplete or cherry-picked data," he said.

The timing of the release - right before Christmas break - has also irked some, including Johnson and Knox County Board of Education president Betsy Henderson.

Knox County School board president Betsy Henderson, while opposed to the timing of the letter grade release, said she is in favor of using them as a tool to identify critical needs in the district.

"The state should not have released this information the week before Christmas. While the timing was wrong, I’m always in favor of providing as much information as possible to parents," Henderson said in a statement to Knox News. "Transparency is critical to improving and identifying areas of need."

"Knox County Schools has made progress in the past year, but as this report points out, there is more work to do to ensure that every Knox County School is serving our student and families," she added.

Tennessee sought public input on letter grades

In August and September, the state education department hosted a series of town halls and small group conversations open to the public, along with opportunities to engage on social media and submit written comments. The goal was to discuss the best way to measure school performance and to create transparency around what the new letter grades mean.

A series of 10 town hall meetings were hosted in Dickson, Greenville, Bartlett, Memphis, Dyersburg, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Cookeville, Nashville and Shelbyville from mid-August to early September. Public comment submissions also drew around 300 responses.

Recordings of the town hall meetings, along with more information on the new letter grades, can be found at tn.gov/education/SchoolLetterGrades.

