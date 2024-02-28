Knox County Schools honors 200 educators at its annual Teacher of the Year banquet

Knox County Schools honored 200 teachers at its annual Teacher of the Year banquet. Additionally, three teachers were named winners district-wide, across each grade band.

Teachers from each school in the district were represented in the winners. To be selected, recipients were nominated by their peers, according to a press release from the district. Honorees were selected using state department of education's guidelines.

The district-wide winners were:

Pre K to 4th grade: Jessica Everitt, a computer science/career exploration teacher at Hardin Valley Elementary School, won in the elementary grade band. According to a video shared about her by the district, Everitt is bringing the district's career-focused 865 Academies to the distirct's youngest students, providing them exposure to STEM careers.

865 Academies is a district-wide initiative aimed at exposing high schoolers to various career paths post graduation.

5th to 8th grade: Natalee Elkins, a performing arts teacher at Holston Middle School won.

Elkins has shared her passion for performance arts and music with her students for 15 years and each year the Holston show choir performs at Walt Disney World, and puts on a Broadway style musical, according to a video shared about her work by the district.

9th to 12 grade: Logan Peterson, a social studies teacher from Bearden High School won.

He teachers a variety of social studies classes including AP US Government and Economics. He uses current real world events to provide students with a high quality education.

Statewide, Missy Testerman an English as a second language (ESL) specialist at Rogersville City Schools, was named the 2023-2024 Tennessee teacher of the year.

A full list of all winners district-wide can be found at: bit.ly/3Po7xbF

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools honors 200 educators at its annual Teacher of the Year banquet