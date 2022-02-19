Knox County Schools parents' complaint: School board members violated policy and state law

A Knox County Schools parent group has filed an ethics complaint against three school board members, saying they acted against the school board's own policy and potentially violated the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.

A parent named Amanda Collins, chair of the group Knox County Schools Parent Advocates for School Safety, says board members Betsy Henderson, Susan Horn and Kirsti Kristy broke the rules when they solicited the Knox County Commission to hire private attorneys even though the whole board voted to continue working with the Knox County Law Director's Office. And the parent says the board members violated the open meetings law in doing so.

The school board members went out on their own this week to ask Knox County Law Director David Buuck to hire private lawyers to fight a mask lawsuit facing the school district.

The parents' group also alleges Henderson, Horn and Kristy secretly worked together to coordinate their appearance at this week's county commission meeting, violating the Tennessee Open Meetings Law.

“By privately arranging their actions related to the commission meeting and then also only selectively sharing their intent to appear at commission, it looks like Henderson, Horn, and Kristy might have violated Sunshine Laws, especially the need for adequate public notice – not just adequate notice to those who support us,” Collins said in a press release.

But Deborah Fisher, the executive director for the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, said she doesn't see an obvious violation of the open meetings law.

"I actually think it is OK for individual board members to speak their mind to a county commission," Fisher said in an email to Knox News.

She said the members were simply asking commissioners to make a decision.

"Did they 'deliberate' behind the scenes on some strategy to go before the county commission and ask for authority? Maybe, but they wouldn’t have been deliberating on a school board decision," Fisher said.

In a text message, Henderson told Knox News the complaints are "politics at its worst, and I will never back down from fighting for parents and kids."

Education board member Kristi Kristy speaks during the school board meeting in the Andrew Johnson Building in Knoxville, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

The group sent the complaints to school board ethics committee members Evetty Satterfield, Jennifer Owen and Mike McMillan. According to the press release from KCS PASS, Owen forwarded several complaints to Buuck to investigate the allegations related to Tennessee Open Meetings Act violations.

Kristy told Knox News she is motivated by a wish to have a federal judge's school mask rule removed.

"I continue to hear absolutely heartbreaking stories from parents about how universal masking is having a negative impact on their child’s mental health, social and emotional well being, ability to learn, ability to focus, is causing skin issues, is worsening speech delays … the list continues to grow," she said.

How we got here

Earlier this month, the school board took a vote of confidence to empower the county law director's office to continue litigating the mask lawsuit on behalf the board. Some members raised concerns that the law director's work wasn't robust enough, but the board itself does not have power over the law director, who is an elected official.

Kristy and Henderson voted against the vote of confidence, and Horn passed on voting on the motion.

During the meeting, Henderson said she wrote a letter to Buuck requesting he hire a private lawyer to help with the case and welcomed board members to sign it. Kristy signed, and Henderson shared the letter on her Facebook page.

Buuck refused to hire a private attorney, so Henderson and Kristy went to the county commission to ask members to pass a resolution that would allow the county to bring in outside lawyers to help with the case. The commission will vote on the resolution Tuesday.

Kristy, Horn and Henderson attended the county commission meeting and spoke to members.

Knox News Children's Issues reporter Natalie Parks contributed to this story.

