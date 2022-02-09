Knox County Schools reveals 3 finalists for its superintendent position

Executive Director at Tennessee School Boards Association Tammy Grissom presents the three superintendent candidates for Knox County Schools.

With the help of the Tennessee School Boards Association, Knox County Schools has selected three finalists who could be the next superintendent of the district.

The Knox County board will interview Dr. Linda Cash, Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Kirk Shrum to fill the superintendent position when Bob Thomas retires on June 30.

Many Knox County Schools stakeholders say the next superintendent's greatest challenge will be pursuing equity across the district's 88 brick-and-mortar schools, three virtual schools and 58,000 students.

Dr. Linda Cash

Cash is currently the superintendent of Bradley County Schools in East Tennessee and she has been since 2015. Cash has 18 years experience as a teacher in various states.

Dr. Jon Rysewyk

Rysewyk is currently the assistant superintendent and chief academic officer at Knox County Schools. He has six years experience as a teacher.

Kirk Shrum

Shrum is currently the chief school leadership officer at Henry County Schools in Georgia and has been since 2009. He has nine years of experience as a teacher.

What's the timeline?

The process should move quickly. Candidate interviews are set for Feb. 17-18. Students, parents, community members and business leaders will all have an opportunity to ask questions to the finalists.

The board intends to vote on the candidate on Feb. 22 and extend a contract shortly after on March 9.

If the chosen candidate accepts the position they will start on July 1.

How did we get here?

Bob Thomas, who took over in April 2017 after a tumultuous time for the district, announced his retirement in September. The 71-year-old had worked as an assistant superintendent since 1990 and also taught at Bearden Junior High and Bearden High School.

Shortly after, the board voted to pay the Tennessee School Boards Association to organize the search for the next superintendent. Board vice-chair Evetty Satterfield, board member Betsy Henderson and board member Patti Bounds currently serve on the search committee and regularly meet with Tennessee School Boards Association's Executive Director Tammy Grissom.

