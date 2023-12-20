How Knox County Schools students performed on the latest ACT college entrance tests

Students from Bearden High School, Farragut High School and L&N STEM Academy scored the highest in Knox County Schools on English, math and science ACT college entrance exams, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The district's participation rate was a perfect 100%, up from 99% in the 2021-2022 school year and from 96% in 2020-2021. The statewide participation rate was 99%, with 64,422 students tested.

Under Tennessee's accountability indicators, earning a score of 21 on the ACT out of a possible 36, or a score of 1,060 on the SAT out of a possible 1,600, is one of the four ways that show students are prepared for a career or higher education after graduating high school. Students are offered the opportunity to take the exam twice, for free, during school hours.

Here are the Knox County highlights from the data released by the state:

3,916 students took the exam.

The district's average English score is 19.4, down slightly from 19.6 last year, and the average reading score is 20.9, down from 21.1 in 2021-2022.

The district's average math score is 19.4, which is the same as last year.

A little over 44% students scored 21 or higher, which is slightly lower than the year prior.

Fulton High School, Austin-East Magnet High School and Dr. Paul L. Kelley Volunteer Academy performed the lowest in the district, with average English, math, reading and science scores ranging between 12.5 to 17.4.

The average scores among various student populations ‒ economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, Black, Hispanic and native American students ‒ remained largely unchanged. English language learners' average English score dropped from 12.3 to 11.7. Average math scores also remained mostly unchanged, improving slightly for English language learners.

How does Knox County compare to the rest of the state?

Several districts in the state had a 100% participation rate, including Knox County.

Williamson County Schools had the highest average English score of 24.7 in the state, compared to Knox County's 19.4. The county led in math scores too, with an average of 23.6, compared to Knox County's 19.4.

Knox County's average composite score was 20.1, compared to the state average of 19.

How did other East Tennessee districts perform?

Here are the average ACT composite scores for other East Tennessee districts

Alcoa City Schools: 20.2 (down 0.2 points from 2022)

Anderson County Schools: 19.2 (down 0.4 points from 2022)

Blount County Schools: 19.2 (down 0.3 points from 2022)

Lenoir City Schools: 19.6 (up 0.6 points from 2022)

Loudon County Schools: 18 (down 1.7 points from 2022)

Maryville City Schools: 22.8 (up 0.1 points from 2022)

Oak Ridge City Schools: 21.1 (down 0.6 points from 2022)

Sevier County Schools 19.5 (up 0.5 points from 2022)

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools ACT college prep test results