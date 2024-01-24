Knox County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday "to give buses increased visibility during daylight hours."

The schools have been closed since Jan. 12 because of a host of weather problems and icy roads. Knox County students missed eight days because of the storm, which is the limit to the number of days schools can cancel before requiring makeup days.

Districts have canceled school for days over the course of three weeks as freezing temperatures and stubborn ice persisted across East Tennessee.

Meteorologists at National Weather Service's Morristown office said Knoxville did indeed suffer through a record-breaking stretch of significant snow cover. Knoxville experienced four consecutive days with 6 inches or more of snow on the ground, Jan. 15-18, and seven consecutive days of 4 inches or more of snow on the ground, Jan. 15-21.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday