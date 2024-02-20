These Knox County Schools were ranked among the best in the state

Knox County Schools was upgraded to a rank of "satisfactory" in new accountability data released by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The designation is two steps up from the district's previous ranking of "in need of improvement" in 2022, meaning it was among the bottom 5% of all districts that year.

Districts are designated as exemplary, advancing, satisfactory, marginal or in need of improvement. Twelve received the exemplary designation and seven districts were in need of improvement.

In addition, 24 Knox County schools were named reward schools, the state's top category, compared to nine in 2022.

Christenberry Elementary, a Region 5 school, is among the state's top achievers. Region 5 is a cluster of schools in downtown and adjacent communities to the east, north and northwest that administrators say are in need of improvement. Last summer, they rolled out a new five-year strategic plan for the region.

Across the state, 400 schools received the reward school designation.

Which Knox County Schools are reward schools?

A.L. Lotts Elementary Amherst Elementary School Ball Camp Elementary Bearden Elementary Blue Grass Elementary Bonny Kate Elementary Career Magnet Academy Christenberry Elementary Copper Ridge Elementary Farragut High School Farragut Intermediate Gap Creek Elementary Gibbs Elementary Hardin Valley Elementary KCS Virtual Middle School L&N STEM Academy Mt Olive Elementary New Hopewell Elementary Northshore Elementary School Ritta Elementary Sequoyah Elementary Shannondale Elementary South Knox Elementary West View Elementary

What is a reward school?

Reward schools have a high federal accountability score between 3.1 and 4.0. The score is measured using four indicators for K-8 schools and the weights for each metric is as follows:

Academic achievement - 45% of score Growth measured by standardized test scores - 35% of score Chronic absenteeism - 10% of score English language proficiency - 10% of score

For high schools, six indicators are used:

Academic achievement - 30% of score Growth measured by standardized test scores - 25% of score Ready graduate rate - 20% of score Chronic absenteeism - 10% of score English language proficiency - 10% of score Graduation rate - 5% of score

How did neighboring districts perform?

Here are the designations for nearby districts:

Alcoa City Schools: Advancing

Anderson County Schools: Advancing

Blount County Schools: Advancing

Clinton City Schools: Advancing

Loudon County Schools: Advancing

Maryville City Schools: Advancing

Oak Ridge Schools: Advancing

Roane County Schools: Advancing

Sevier County Schools: Satisfactory

Tennessee School for the Deaf: Exemplary

How did we get here?

Various factors contributed to the improvement in the district's score. Since the announcement of the district's four priorities under Superintendent Jon Rysewyk's leadership in 2022, the district made progress in some areas while it missed the mark on math and English language goals for some of the county's most challenged student populations.

In seperate rankings, 19 Knox County Schools scored a perfect A in Tennessee's first-ever grading of each public school recently, while four received an F grade. The grades are a product of student scores on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Tests, as well as students' academic growth from the year prior and how much the school's lowest-performing students grew academically in the last year. For high schools, the grades also take into account college and career readiness.

The grades came just a few days after the state released ACT testing results data. Knox County Schools' participation rate for the college entrance exam was a perfect 100%, up from 99% in the 2021-22 school year.

