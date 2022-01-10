Knox County sheriff says Knoxville lieutenant set in motion arrest of activist David Hayes

Tyler Whetstone and Angela Dennis, Knoxville News Sentinel
·7 min read

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler broke the department's silence about Friday's arrest of police reform activist David Hayes, saying a Knoxville police lieutenant set the arrest in motion.

In a lengthy post Sunday on the "Tom Spangler, Knox County Sheriff" Facebook page, Spangler said a KPD lieutenant alerted a deputy Friday to tell him there were warrants for Hayes, and he was attending a city-organized meeting designed to gather input from residents about what qualities Knoxville's next police chief should bring to the job.

Deputies arrested Hayes when he walked out of the meeting, which was still in progress, into a lobby in the City-Council Building. The warrants were for charges of obstructing a highway or passageway and inciting to riot, presumably in connection with peaceful spring demonstrations organized by Hayes and others, including one aimed at a neighborhood where demonstrators thought Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen lives.

Hayes said he was never told the reasons for the charges, and he told Knox News he was punched in the face by one of the deputies who arrested him Friday while he was in a holding room.

A deputy acknowledged putting hands on Hayes in an arrest report filed Friday, but says it was to prevent Hayes from spitting on him. The charges against Hayes now also include one of assaulting a first responder stemming from the deputy's allegation that Hayes spat on him while he was in custody.

David Hayes show bruises to his face he received while he was in the custody of the Knox County Sheriff's Office on Friday. Hayes says he was punched by a deputy. In an arrest report, Deputy Ron Chaperon acknowledged putting hands on Hayes, saying he was trying to prevent Hayes from spitting on him. Video of Hayes' arrest shows him passive and prone on the floor while being handcuffed, offering no resistance to deputies.

There is no body cam video footage of Hayes' time in custody after the few moments of the arrest itself captured on video by a Knox News reporter and a bystander. In those videos, Hayes is prone and passive while being handcuffed and carried away by deputies.

The tip from a KPD lieutenant, if Spangler's account is accurate, is significant for several reasons:

  • Knoxville city officials had asked KPD to not attend the community sessions because they wanted people to speak freely about their impressions of policing in Knoxville.

  • The large peaceful demonstrations led in part by Hayes last year were fueled by the fatal shooting of a teenager by a KPD officer.

  • The KPD command structure has been unraveling under the pressure of a series of investigations into misconduct by police leaders. Chief Eve Thomas, who was reprimanded in early 2020 for failing to immediately disclose sexual misconduct and harassment complaints, announced in November she would retire in May; Deputy Chief Ron Green retired in mid-December as he was being investigated for sexual harassment and misconduct; and KPD announced Jan. 4 the departure of Deputy Chief Kenny Miller, who was under investigation for allegations he covered up an officer's racist harassment of another officer.

Knoxville city and police officials have declined multiple requests on each of the past three days to comment on Hayes' arrest, telling Knox News the arrest was a Sheriff's Office action and questions should be posed to that agency. But the questions Knox News has asked are about the city and police department's actions or knowledge of the arrest and what response, if any, they plan to it.

Here are some of the key questions posed by Knox News to the Knoxville Police Department through spokesperson Scott Erland:

  • Does Thomas or the department have any comment about Spangler's account of Hayes' arrest?

  • Would spurring the Sheriff's Office to arrest Hayes at the community meeting betray the trust the city is trying to create at its public forums:

  • Does Thomas know the identity of the lieutenant Spangler referenced?

  • Did the Sheriff's Office violate any written agreement or go against common practice by arresting Hayes?

  • Has Thomas spoken to Sheriff's Office leaders, including Spangler, about the incident or future agreements, or does she plan to do so?

Here are some of the key questions posed by Knox News to Mayor Indya Kincannon through spokespersons Kristen Farley and Eric Vreeland:

  • Do you have any comment about Spangler's account of Hayes' arrest?

  • Would spurring the Sheriff's Office to arrest Hayes at the community meeting betray the trust the city was trying to create at its public forums?

  • Do you or Thomas know the identity of the lieutenant Spangler referenced?

  • How will you respond to someone being arrested outside a meeting about the next police chief where city leaders deliberately asked that no officers be present?

  • Are you concerned that the Sheriff's Office operated so forcefully within city limits?

  • Did the Sheriff's Office violate any written agreement or go against common practice?

  • Have you or will you speak with Sheriff's Office leaders, including Spangler, about the incident or future agreements?

More on deputies' treatment of Hayes

Attendees at Friday's meeting said they were stunned when deputies accosted Hayes as he stepped outside the meeting.

When Hayes asked why he was being arrested and declined to walk with deputies after he was handcuffed while lying on the floor, they lifted and carried him by his arms and legs to a holding room in the City-Council Building.

One witness to Friday's arrest said deputies treated Hayes roughly throughout the public portion of their encounter.

"I was right there outside of the meeting room and saw David talking to a deputy," community activist Tyler Givens told Knox News on Friday. "The deputy then put his hand on him. I saw no struggle. Next thing you know he was on the ground and they were arresting him."

Hayes, 29, spoke to Knox News on Friday night after he was released from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility to explain his act of nonviolent civil disobedience, a longstanding tactic of Black activists fighting for reform.

While he was in a holding room at the City-County Building, Hayes said, a deputy applied continuous physical pressure, "pushing me around" and "hit my head or my throat" to the point he couldn't stifle a cough. When he coughed, deputies said he spit on the officer.

“He went on to punch me two or three times in the face, point-blank,” Hayes said, showing his injuries.

In his report, Deputy Ronald Chaperon says Hayes spit on him while they were in the holding room, and acknowledges he "redirected his face towards the corner of the wall" and kept "my arm on the side of Hayes' head" and "maintained control of Hayes' head and upper body until Transportation arrived with a spit mask" that deputies placed over his head and face.

Chaperon's four-paragraph report describing Hayes' arrest concludes with a single sentence: "No body camera footage is available."

Chaperon has been at the center of allegations of excessive force before. He was suspended in April 2014 for his role in the arrest of a University of Tennessee at Knoxville student at a Fort Sanders drinking party. One deputy was photographed choking the student while Chaperon and another deputy were adjusting his handcuffs and did not intervene. In 2016, Knox County paid $100,000 to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the student over the incident.

Hayes was one of the leaders of this summer's protests against KPD after an officer shot and killed teenager Anthony Thompson Jr. at Austin-East Magnet High School. Hayes has run for City Council in the past, most recently in the 2021 election.

Another one of the protest leaders, the Rev. Calvin Skinner, told Knox News on Friday he's not surprised the Sheriff's Office arrested Hayes in a public show. Skinner and others were arrested in April at a Knox County Commission meeting as they engaged in an act of civil disobedience to protest Thompson's death.

“In light of what happened last night with Robert Bailey and months ago, David’s participation with addressing the killing of Anthony Thompson Jr., I have every reason to question law enforcement’s intention to suppress and intimidate vocal activists,” he said.

Bailey died in Knoxville Police Department custody last week after officers said he experienced a medical emergency.

Separately, Knox News has reported extensively on what some officers described as a culture of racism and sexism in the department. Three of its top commanders – Deputy Chiefs Green and Miller have retired in recent weeks, two of them under investigations by the department's Internal Affairs unit.

