Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy shot in leg while responding to call in Powell

A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot in the leg while responding to a call in Powell on Tuesday night, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Several deputies had responded to a call in the 8200 block of Brickyard Road just before 11 p.m., and one of the deputies was shot at the scene, the release stated. No other details were released. The department did not release the name of the deputy or why shots were fired.

The deputy was brought to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was taken into surgery, the release stated. The deputy was "in good spirits," according to the department spokesperson.

The is a developing story and will be updated.

