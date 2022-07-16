Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy Sean McElyea was arrested overnight on suspicion of driving under the influence, the department announced.

McElyea has been placed on leave with pay and the department will conduct an internal review. He was arrested by the Knox County Police Department, though the release does not say where or when. It does not say whether he was off duty or whether he was driving his own vehicle.

McElyea works in the sheriff's juvenile transportation division.

KPD officer charged with DUI: Knoxville police officer charged with driving under the influence, investigation pending

Second KPD officer charged: Another Knoxville officer charged in separate DUI case, and his passenger was another cop

Two Knoxville Police Department officers were arrested earlier this week in separate incidents.

KPD's Adam Parnell was arrested by the Jefferson City Police after a traffic stop. KPD's John Morris was arrested on a DUI charge in Pigeon Forge after he was stopped for speeding.

Both KPD officers were off-duty and in their personal vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunken driving