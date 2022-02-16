Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy shoots man who 'failed to adhere to verbal commands'

Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
·1 min read

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital Wednesday after an altercation that ended with a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy firing his weapon, a department spokeswoman said in a press release.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious people in a vehicle near Lexington Drive in West Knox County at about 9:30 a.m., spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said.

The deputies found two people sleeping in the vehicle and police say they "failed to adhere to verbal commands," The female passenger attempted to grab the deputy's gun, Glenn wrote, while a man in the driver's seat tried to run over the deputy. The deputy fired a shot, striking the man.

The suspects took off in the vehicle, striking three other vehicles before fleeing on foot, Glenn said. Both were captured.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with what Glenn said "appears to be non-life-threatening injuries." The woman also was taken to a hospital for injuries, according to a statement released by TBI. No deputies were hurt.

In other news: New home for men returning from prison to have delayed opening after break-in

For subscribers: Gov. Bill Lee is developing a plan to secure houses of worship. Why faith leaders are hopeful

As is typical when police fire their weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in.

More information on the suspects, including their identification, age and the charges they face, was not available.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy shoots man during altercation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Harris County deputies shot in Katy

    Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are in the hospital after they were shot in Katy. The suspect in the shooting is dead.

  • Deputies released from the hospital after Whatcom County shooting

    Both deputies are continuing to recover and have since been released from the hospital.

  • Report: Wild chase ends with man dispersing bear spray into Marion County deputy's face

    The suspect sprayed a deputy during an attempted arrest. The deputy is OK; the defendant faces multiple charges.

  • 19-year-old man dies, second teen shot at Red Roof Inn in Stockton’s 4th homicide in 5 days

    One gunshot victim was found at the Red Roof Inn, the other at a nearby Arco Gas Station. The 19-year-old victim was the city's 4th homicide in 5 days.

  • Merced police investigating after shots fired at occupied home

    Police said the shooting happened at the same location where a homicide happened in June last year.

  • Republican legislators are assaulting our constitutional rights again

    Once again, Republican legislators are scheming to undermine our constitutional right to go around them and make laws ourselves at the ballot box.

  • Body of missing Pflugerville woman found; authorities seeking boyfriend as suspect

    Camerina Trujillo Perez had been reported missing since Jan. 25. Authorities said they think she was killed by her boyfriend Luis Montes.

  • Suffield man accused in stabbing death of his wife at their Winterhaven Drive home

    A Suffield man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife at a their home on Monday.

  • Arbery killer shared racist messages, white supremacist song with friends

    The gunman convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man in Georgia, repeatedly used racist language in text messages with friends, and also shared a music video of a white supremacist singer, jurors at his federal hate crimes trial heard on Wednesday. Travis McMichael, who along with his father and neighbor are on trial, left a racist digital footprint stretching back to at least 2013 and, in the case of the neighbor, continued even after the murder of Arbery, 25, in 2020, FBI agent Amy Vaughan, tasked with processing the digital evidence in the case, told jurors. Arbery's killing was one of several of Black men and women, often at the hands of police, that helped spark racial justice protests in recent years.

  • Ahmaud Arbery killers’ hate crime trial: Prosecutors share the men's messages, social media posts

    Prosecutors shared text messages and social media posts to establish the alleged racist viewpoints of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

  • Missing Haledon man was last seen with Paterson police, family says

    The family of Felix "Joel" DeJesus, a Haledon man last seen Feb. 2, say he was last seen with Paterson police officers.

  • Feds say Oath Keepers plot went beyond Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

    A federal judge on Wednesday expressed skepticism about releasing the founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers organization ahead of his sedition trial.

  • Just 2% of teachers are Black men — here’s how one educator is trying to change that

    Just 2 percent of teachers in the United States are Black men. For Mario Jovan Shaw, co-founder of Profound Gentlemen, an organization geared towards empowering male educators of color, this is a statistic that they are working to change. “They can't be what they can't see," Shaw tells Yahoo Life, "so if there are Black boys just growing up and not being able to see Black male teachers, then you don't even think that you can become one." Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Shaw had a handful of Black male teachers. But many of them, he says, never connected to him, or lacked the ability to show up as their authentic selves. He continues, “Once I found out the reality, that there were only 2 percent of Black male teachers nationally, I started to work with the students and we started doing speaking engagements and started to talk about why male teachers of color are important." In 2015, Shaw and fellow teacher Jason Terrell co-founded Profound Gentlemen, a community of about 150 male educators of color across the country. He says their mission is to foster leadership skills through social and emotional learning, mindfulness meditation and supporting men through their journeys as educators. Overall, the organization offers programs that focus on character development, content development and community impact, and cohorts meet in person in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Memphis.

  • Pardoned Kushner friend Ken Kurson agrees to plea deal

    Ken Kurson, the friend of former President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner who was pardoned in January 2021, agreed to a plea deal on Wednesday for two misdemeanor charges.Kurson, 53, was charged with eavesdropping and computer trespass by the Manhattan district attorney's office in August, after authorities alleged that he used spyware to monitor his former wife's online activity between September 2015 through March 2016.He pleaded guilty to...

  • Woman spent years using stolen identity of optometry patient 300 miles away, jury finds

    The 38-year-old living in Virginia was accused of renting an apartment, signing up for cable and buying furniture — all with a hijacked identity.

  • Man arrested on cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz car

    "I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.

  • Residents in ‘shock’ after convicted sex offender moves into San Diego neighborhood

    Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.

  • Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

    Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under the state's guidelines -- would be proper.

  • Hawaiian Man Arrested for Killing Wife’s Acupuncturist Lover, Police Say

    Honolulu Police DepartmentEric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was a random act of violence after Tokuhara, 47, was found around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 dead on the floor of his Oahu studio next to three spent bullet casings.During a month-lo

  • LAPD, sheriff's officials issue warning after recent assaults

    A pair of frightening assaults involving a homeless man now has Los Angeles police and L.A. County sheriff's investigators asking people to be on alert.