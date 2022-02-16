Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy shoots man who 'failed to adhere to verbal commands'

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital Wednesday after an altercation that ended with a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy firing his weapon, a department spokeswoman said in a press release.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious people in a vehicle near Lexington Drive in West Knox County at about 9:30 a.m., spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said.

The deputies found two people sleeping in the vehicle and police say they "failed to adhere to verbal commands," The female passenger attempted to grab the deputy's gun, Glenn wrote, while a man in the driver's seat tried to run over the deputy. The deputy fired a shot, striking the man.

The suspects took off in the vehicle, striking three other vehicles before fleeing on foot, Glenn said. Both were captured.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with what Glenn said "appears to be non-life-threatening injuries." The woman also was taken to a hospital for injuries, according to a statement released by TBI. No deputies were hurt.

As is typical when police fire their weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in.

More information on the suspects, including their identification, age and the charges they face, was not available.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy shoots man during altercation