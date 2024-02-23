Knox County Sheriff's Office joins Drug Interdiction Task Force

Feb. 23—Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced on Monday that the Knox County Sheriff's Office agreed to join the Laurel Drug Interdiction Task Force.

According to the announcement, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London Police Department, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office have been working together for several months.

However, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday, Feb. 13 — making the partnership official.

The press release reads: "Sheriff Root, Sheriff Smith, and Chief Johnson have long recognized the need for increased cooperation amongst local agencies to combat the growing drug problem, and by making this partnership official, have taken that cooperation to the next level. All parties look forward to the working closely together to provide the citizens of Knox and Laurel Counties with best drug enforcement program possible and making their communities safer!"

Shortly after signing the memorandum of understanding, task force members conducted their first joint undercover operation — resulting in the arrest of nine individuals on various charges.

The Drug Interdiction Task Force was created in January 2023 to combat the trafficking of drugs in the area.

They receive funding from Appalachia HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) in order to operate the task force.

Now, as Knox County joins the task force, the three police departments look to crack down on drug trafficking.