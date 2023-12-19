Will Knox County still get a toll lane? Interstate 40 traffic makes it a good bet

Nashville might be getting the first toll lane in Tennessee, but Knoxville is still in the running for the second.

The state approved plans for a choice lane — an optional toll lane drivers can select at busy travel times — on the Interstate 24 corridor from downtown Nashville to Murfreesboro as part of a statewide initiative to ease traffic congestion.

The state will consider a second lane in Nashville along I-65, in Knoxville on the stretch that combines I-40/I-75 and a Chattanooga corridor along I-24.

State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, a Knoxville Republican who is chair of the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee, said she would have liked Knoxville to be the first, but building in Nashville will be the most efficient use of the money.

While Knox County has more traffic (and the busiest stretch of road in the state), Massey said Nashville is growing faster and could attract more funds from private developers. Easing traffic jams there makes sense as a business priority.

Middle Tennessee will use a portion of its $750 million allocation from Gov. Bill Lee's $3.3 billion Transportation Modernization Act to leverage private investments.

Because the state likely would contribute less money for a Nashville choice lane, Massey said the remaining funds could be saved and used for other sites. The amount the state will spend has not been determined, Massey said.

Kevin Heaslip, Center for Transportation Research director at the University of Tennessee, previously told Knox News a choice lane would cost "billions" to construct.

What's next for Knox County?

Massey said the timeline for a potential Knox County choice lane hasn't been determined, but she expects the decision to come once construction for the Nashville corridor is underway.

If the state decides to build a choice lane, East Tennessee will use some of its $750 million allocation from the state to leverage private dollars.

And while Knoxville will have to wait for its lane, Massey said there's a silver lining to the first one going to the Music City.

"Anytime you're the first one, you're usually figuring things out," Massey said. "They can work it all out before we get ours."

Designs for choice lanes can vary, from a brand new lane created in the median to lanes that pass over the existing roadways, like the Northwest Corridor Express Lane in Georgia.

Massey said a Knox County choice lane could make traffic about 30% faster, or an average of about 20 miles per hour.

The Interstate 40 interchange in Knoxville.

Other options to ease East Tennessee traffic

While a choice lane still might be on the horizon for Knox County, officials are looking for other ways to ease traffic on the busy stretch where I-40 and I-75 double up.

One of those is a highway bypass, a solution for which Massey has been a big proponent. She has asked for a study to find the most viable area for a bypass. It would essentially route I-75 traffic away from Knoxville's main commercial and residential zones, splitting off at the north end of Knox County and joining back up at the Loudon County line.

Plans for a Knoxville bypass — dubbed the "Orange Route" — were axed back in 2010, due to concerns it wouldn't divert enough traffic despite its $1 billion price tag.

The plans for the Orange route, which were axed in 2010.

Massey said the state could also look at widening the I-40/I-75 corridor as a potential solution.

"We really need to see what will make the biggest impact with the least amount of investment by the state," Massey said. "Because we need it fixed, but it's just a matter of what's going to be best."

Melissa Brown of The Tennessean contributed to this story.

Silas Sloan is the growth and development reporter. Email silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. Twitter @silasloan. Instagram @knox.growth.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville toll lane: Interstate 40 traffic makes it a good bet