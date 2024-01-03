Knox County Wedding Expo, live music and more: 6 things to do in Galesburg this weekend

The first weekend of 2024 in Galesburg gives you a chance to check out a wedding expo, live music and more.

Here are six things we found to do in the Galesburg area.

Knox County Wedding Expo

What: Get ready to be inspired by the latest trends in wedding fashion, decorations, and more. Whether you're a bride-to-be or part of the wedding party, this in-person event is a must attend.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: The Vault at Reserve Artisan Ales, 185 S. Kellogg Ave., Galesburg

Cost: Free

For more: info@knoxcountyweddings.com

Animal Explorers Club

What: Become an animal expert in this interactive monthly club, designed for kids in grades k-3. Participants receive a free take-home kit containing library books on the animal of the month and an explorer guide, then meet to share info and enjoy activities as a group on the first Thursday of each month. Advance registration is required in the Children’s Room.

When: 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4

Where: Galesburg Public Library, 40 E. Simmons St., Galesburg

For more: 309-343-6118

School Day Out: Dance Party

What: You dance the afternoon away with some kid-friendly jams. There will be some free simple face painting and staff to teach you some dance moves. For ages 5-12.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4

Where: Multi-purpose courts at Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 S. Lake Storey Road, Galesburg

Cost: $5 per person

For more: 309-345-3683

Tunes for Tots

What: Come for music, dancing, stories, and games. This program is designed to help your child develop their motor and language skills. Geared toward toddlers and preschoolers, together with their caregivers.

When: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5

Where: Galesburg Public Library, 40 E. Simmons St., Galesburg

For more: 309-343-6118

Meet local author and illustrator of “Last Pick”

What: Come meet local author Joel Estes and illustrator Larry Davis.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Discovery Depot, 128 S. Chambers St., Galesburg

Cost: Free with admission

For more: 309-344-8876

John Heasley

What: Come watch John Heasley perform while enjoying drinks and snacks.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee, 80 N. Seminary St., Galesburg

For more: 309-344-2625

Coming up next week:

Galesburg Community Chorus rehearsal

What: The Galesburg Community Chorus will begin rehearsals for its 2024 spring concert. All are welcome to join; no auditions are necessary. Students are not required to pay dues. If this creates a hardship, please email.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Prairie St., Galesburg

Cost: $10 dues per semester; $5 music fees per semester

For more: galesburgchorusmanager@gmail.com, 309-344-9053

Sandburg Wine Club

What: There will be five kinds of wines, including Illinois wines and international wines, that are highlighted each month. Please register a week in advance of class date.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. the second Wednesdays of each month starting Wednesday, Jan. 10

Where: Hidden Hills Winery, 120 Hidden Drive, Knoxville

Cost: $20 per person

For more: 309-345-3501

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Knox County Wedding Expo among 6 things to do in Galesburg, Illinois