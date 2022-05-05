Knox County's proposed budget keeps tax rate flat, adds raises for sheriff's office

Mayor Glenn Jacobs, in his annual budget speech Thursday, cast Knox County's financial plan in political philosophy, saying he intends to keep property taxes at their same rate because this place is "one of the freest places in the country."

The $954.1 million budget proposal includes no property tax increase, just as no county mayor has proposed an increase in decades.

“The proposed budget will effectively and efficiently manage expenses while providing the services our citizens deserve," he said.

Jacobs can keep his promise to not raise property taxes because he has the luxury of a seemingly always-increasing property tax base (up 2.5% this year). This contrasts with the predicament of the city of Knoxville, which operates under a different structure and must work harder to expand its tax base at the same rate as the county because it offers more extensive services to residents, such as 24-hour professional firefighting, and has higher hurdles to increase its tax base, including state-mandated restrictions on growth through annexation available to most cities nationwide.

Jacobs gave his speech Thursday at Tommy Schumpert Park, surrounded by former county executives including Tim Burchett, Mike Ragsdale, Schumpert and Dwight Kessel.

At times, as he often does when given the chance, Jacobs expanded his message beyond Knox County, slamming "foolish, short-sighted policies" from the federal government, including COVID-19 response and inflation, policies he promised would never be implemented here.

He amended President Ronald Reagan's oft-repeated "shining city on a hill," comments made about America being an example to the world, by calling Knox County the "shining city on the hill."

Employee raises

Jacobs proposed Knox County Sheriff’s Office employees with a rank of captain and below get a 6% raise for Uniformed Officers Pension Plan employees and 12% for employees under the STAR system. General county employees get a 4% raise, each up a percentage point from last year.

The Sheriff’s Office had requested a guaranteed annual pay increase of 2.5% for all Sheriff’s Office employees with the rank of captain and below, a request that would cost roughly $1.2 million the first year with increasing costs in subsequent years. This wasn’t included in the budget, though it’s something the Knox County Commission could revisit later.

Last year, Sheriff Tom Spangler requested an 8% raise but Sheriff’s Office employees were given a 5% raise instead. In the past seven budget cycles, Sheriff’s Office employees received raises roughly 14% above what the rest of the county's workforce received, plus other bonuses totaling thousands for each employee.

Tuesday, Jacobs said Sheriff's Office employee pay has increased 17% and they have received some $6,500 in bonuses since he was elected.

With this proposed pay bump, deputies would start out making $43,000, he said. In contrast, Knoxville Police Department officers start somewhere between $36,500–$43,000, though Mayor Indya Kincannon has proposed a significant pay increase for city employees that City Council has yet to vote on.

Jacobs also announced $1 million towards more body cameras for deputies.

The budget includes the proposed Knox County Schools’ $591.5 million plan that the school board approved last week. It includes raises for staffers (8%) and teachers (4%) as well as an additional 42 new positions in special education, health services, family community relations and English Language Learning.

The district also will add 22 positions to its security division — 20 will be school security officers, one will be a sergeant and one is an existing security position previously funded by a grant.

The system is funded largely by sales taxes from the city, county and Farragut, among other sources, and they got a shot in the arm when sales tax receipts — largely from online sales — blew past expectations.

The county budgeted for $195 million in sales tax receipts, finance director Chris Caldwell said Wednesday, and got $232 instead. Some 72% of sales tax dollars in the city and county go to schools.

Capital budget building things

The county is setting aside $81 million for capital projects with nearly $12 million going to road improvements and another $5 million allocated for continued work on Schaad Road. Other odds and ends include $1.1 million in Americans with Disabilities Act compliance funding and $400,000 for park maintenance and renovations, a large portion of which will go to playground improvement across the county.

The biggest allocation of capital dollars, however, are for schools, projects previously approved by the school board. They include:

$3 million for a new elementary school in Farragut to reduce the strain on the existing primary and intermediate schools. According to the capital budget proposal, the district has identified a potential site and is assessing its viability. The new Farragut school is intended to hold 1,200 students and projected to open in August 2025. The school is expected to cost $32.57 million total.

$10.97 million for an addition at Hardin Valley Academy expected to add at least 32 classrooms to the school, putting it on par with the number of classrooms at Farragut and Bearden, the two most comparable high schools.

$8.95 million for the new northwest elementary school, intended to relieve pressure at Hardin Valley Elementary School.

$3 million for addition at Sterchi Elementary School, part of the North Central elementary solution. The North Central solution is a response to growth and population pressure in those neighborhoods, including the Brickey-McCloud expansion. The Sterchi addition will add capacity for 250 students and upgrade the cafeteria and library. Budgeted for $3 million this year and $15.5 million next year, the district plans to accept construction bids in spring 2023.

