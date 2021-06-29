Knox grand jury returns mostly drug related charges

Jun. 29—KNOX COUNTY — Of the 20 indictments returned by a Knox County grand jury this month, 16 included at least one drug related charge.

Those indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:

-Kyle Douglas Hammons, 30, address unknown: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more; Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more, but less than $10,000; Criminal mischief in the first degree; Persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Albert Lee France, 39, of Cannon: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more, but less than $10,000; Criminal mischief in the first degree

-Julie Honchell (AKA Julie Hale), 35, address unknown: Two counts of program assistance fraud

-Roy Boggs, 54, of Manchester: Flagrant non support, Persistent felony offender in the second degree

-Douglas Daniel Simons, 24, of Barbourville: Manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense; Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Failure to wear a seatbelt; Failure to produce insurance card; License to be in possession

-James David Baker, 41, of Bimble: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Jeremy Keith Hubbard, 30, of Flat Lick: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense

-Brian Allen Osborne, 41, of Artemus: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; Persistent felony offender in the second degree

-Kristian N. Simmons, 35, of Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense; Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Alston A. Southwell, Jr., 49, of Cannon: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; Tampering with physical evidence; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Stephanie Dawn Clark, 39, of Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; Tampering with physical evidence; Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Tevan D. Moffit, 29, of Louisville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Dylan McKay Vaughn, 24, of Heidrick: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; Trafficking in marijuana of less than 8 ounces, first offense; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Public intoxication

-Challis Ray Davis, 30, of Flat Lick: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; Persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Bryan Keith McKeehan, 42, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, Possession of marijuana

-Dennie Mills, 38, of Bimble: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; Speeding; Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; Possession of marijuana

-Frank Daniel Hinkle, 48, of Flat Lick: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) on the first degree; Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, first offense; Careless driving

-James Edward Rice, 49, Scalf: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; Rear license plate not illuminated; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Failure to signal

-Sasha Nicole Jackson, 34, of Girdler: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the fist degree, Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Elvis Ray Wynn, 33, of Corbin: Possession of firearm by a convicted felon; Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; Driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended; Obstruction vision and/or windshield; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain require automobile insurance; Persistent felony offender in the first degree

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.