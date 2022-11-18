Knox man faces charges in CMC disturbance

Nov. 17—A Knox County man was jailed on multiple charges after he injured two security guards at Cumberland Medical Center and attempted to wrestle away a guard's fire arm.

Ward Whitfield Houston, 35, Mallow Dr., Knoxville, is charged with reckless endangerment "and four counts of assault and aggravated assault on a first responder," according to Ptl. Dakota Gunnels' report.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, Crossville Police were dispatched to CMC on a report of staff needing help. Officers arrived to see Houston being pinned to the ground by medical staff and security officers. Gunnels and responding officers were told that Ward allegedly tried to get one of the security officer's weapons.

The report continues that between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5, Houston asked to use the restroom on multiple occasions and when let out of his room, "he attempted to retrieve and disarm multiple security officers' firearms from their holsters."

During those incidents, two of the security officers were reportedly injured.

Police took Houston into custody and processed him at the Justice Center where he was placed under bond pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com