Knox man found with 11 bank cards after pursuit

Nov. 11—A Knox County man who fled from authorities in two separate counties twice within hours of each other Tuesday night and Wednesday morning now faces charges in both jurisdictions. He also has to explain why he is in possession of 11 bank cards.

Brandon Dewayne Lowery, 28, 10019 Bob Gray Rd., Knoxville, is charged by Crossville Police with evading arrest, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. Knox County Sheriff's Office placed a hold on his release with charges pending in that county.

Crossville Police Ptl. Amy Sherrill wrote in her report that around 2 a.m. while on routine patrol she happened upon a vehicle parked behind McDonald's on Peavine Rd. When she entered the parking lot to check on the vehicle's occupants, the driver left at a high rate of speed onto Peavine Rd.

The driver fled toward Fairfield Glade until it reached the area of Cherry Branch Rd. where it did a U-turn and headed back toward I-40. Other officers joined in the pursuit and at some point, Crossville Police and Cumberland County sheriff's deputies were able to activate spike strips that slowed the fleeing 2000 Nissan Maxima.

The vehicle entered I-40 west on three flattened tires and finally came to a stop. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Lowery told the officers he had earlier in the evening fled from police in Knox County on I-40 in the area of McCampbell Station. Knox County confirmed this and advised they were securing warrants for Lowery's arrest.

A search of the Nissan produced a stack of 11 bank credit/debit cards and shopping cards with names other than Lowery's name.

When asked why he fled, Lowery told police it was because his license was revoked because of a drunk driving conviction and because he had fought with Knox County officers and been bitten by a police K-9 dog during that incident.

Lowery was jailed on the local charges and was being held for Knox County authorities to pick him up.

