Knox man indicted on strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, assault charges

Jun. 8—KNOX COUNTY — A Flat Lick man was indicted by a Knox County grand jury last week for charges of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and assault in an incident that occurred on May 2.

On Wednesday, the grand jury returned the eight-count indictment on Jerry Curtis Brock, 23, who is accused of intentionally and without consent holding down a female victim and constricting her normal breathing and blood circulation. According to the indictment, he unlawfully restrained her and assaulted her with a belt and buckle, causing further injury.

Brock was indicted with first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and fourth-degree assault.

He also was indicted on four counts of second-degree wanton endangerment by placing marijuana and drug paraphernalia within reach of the four children present at the time.

He also received one count for possession of marijuana.

Other indictments returned by the Knox County grand jury include:

Craig Micheal Myers, 43, of Barbourville: Two separate counts of flagrant non support in failing to pay child support.

Jerrica Rice, 33, of Corbin: Three counts of program assistance fraud. From February 2018-through September 2018 she allegedly fraudulently obtained $5,143. From October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019 she allegedly obtained $3,693 in CCAP benefits to which she was not entitled. From February 2018-September 30, 2019, she allegedly obtained $11,679 in MA benefits. She was not entitled to more than $1,000 for any of those programs, according to the indictment.

Aaron Lee Portwood, 48, of Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance; Operating a vehicle with no registration plate; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense.

Joshua T. Smith, 27, of Barbourville: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense); second offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure to signal.

Keontay L. Collett, 18 and Jordan Dean Price, 23, of Middlesboro: Together Collett and Price had first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree fleeing or evading the police, and possession of a defaced firearm. Price also had one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

Jessica M Hooker, 27, of Flat Lick: Failure to comply with sex offender registration and second-degree felony offender.

Bailey Elaine Galloway, 27, of Cumberland: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property.

Jennifer Marie Gray (AKA Jennifer Jones and Jennifer Marie Fox), 38, of Gray: Theft of identity of another without consent; theft of unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 but less than $10,000.