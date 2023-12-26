Knox News photojournalist Caitie McMekin shares her favorite photos of 2023
In 2023, I photographed Knoxville with empathy. This year, both the happy and somber moments I documented in our community hit me harder than they have in the past. I think feeling the emotions makes my job more difficult, but I also think it means I'm continuing to grow, even after eight years here.I'm looking forward to seeing what Knoxville brings in 2024 (hopefully it includes a few more Dolly encounters).
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox News photographer Caitie McMekin best Knoxville photos of 2023