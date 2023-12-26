Knox News photojournalist Caitie McMekin shares her favorite photos of 2023

In 2023, I photographed Knoxville with empathy. This year, both the happy and somber moments I documented in our community hit me harder than they have in the past. I think feeling the emotions makes my job more difficult, but I also think it means I'm continuing to grow, even after eight years here.I'm looking forward to seeing what Knoxville brings in 2024 (hopefully it includes a few more Dolly encounters).

Tennessee players turn a staged moment into a hilarious one at this year's basketball media day on Oct. 3.

Dolly Parton performs "Rocky Top" in Neyland Stadium on Nov. 18.

Wilma Lyles cleans up her yard on South Cedar Bluff Road on Aug. 8 after a tornado ripped through Knox County.

Tiara-Lady Wilson, left, and Femeika Elliot, founders of Rooted East Knox, smile together at a Juneteenth celebration at Knoxville Botanical Gardens.

Generations gather in the rain to watch Knoxville’s Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 10.

Knox News photojournalist Caitie McMekin with Dolly Parton at the DreamMore Resort on May 21.

