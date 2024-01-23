Knoxville is up for best art districts across the country and you make it No. 1. Here's how

Last year, Knoxville was one of the smallest cities on a USA TODAY 10Best People's Choice list of the top arts districts across the country, making it to No. 4.

This year, Knoxville's art boosters want to do even better. Downtown Knoxville Alliance and the Arts & Culture Alliance are asking residents to vote daily so Knoxville can top the list. Voting is open now through noon Feb. 19 and you can vote once a day.

“Art has no bounds in Knoxville,” said Liza Zenni, executive director of the Arts & Culture Alliance. “Art is everywhere – in and around downtown and taking many forms. We are fortunate to enjoy live music at historic venues, creative menus curated by award-winning chefs and bartenders, inspiring visual art in and outside galleries and many other forms of expression in every area of Knoxville.”

As of Jan. 23, Knoxville was in first place on the leaderboard, ahead of cities as varied as Minneapolis and Santa Fe.

How was Knoxville picked as one of the top art districts?

"What makes for an inspiring arts district?" USA Today posted on the 10Best site. "Revitalized and renewed urban spaces in once-derelict neighborhoods, big-name museums with architecture as impressive as the art housed within, or streets lined with small galleries and studios interspersed with trendy cafes? No two of these 20 arts districts ... are the same, nor do they offer the same experiences, but they all culturally enrich their cities and those who visit."

A panel of industry experts and editors at USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards chose Knoxville as a nominee for Best Arts District in a 2024 poll, the second consecutive year Knoxville has been nominated to join 20 other top contenders.

Knoxville got the nod because its Arts District showcases the work of local and international artists, and it’s known as a lively place to find undiscovered artists in galleries and studios, the website said. Gay Street, where many galleries are located, was highlighted, and art lovers were advised to be there on the first Friday of the month for an Art Walk that highlights local artists.

“Vibrancy reverberates through Knoxville because of our artists,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “From diverse cultural festivals across town to our artistic centers like the Emporium Center and Knoxville Museum of Art in downtown Knoxville, this city is an excellent place to explore and create.”

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

