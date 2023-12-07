Knoxville Christmas Lights Map 2023: See the city's best holiday displays

The Knox News Holiday Lights Map is here!

Take a look and plan your route to experience the best displays in Knoxville and beyond. The map benefits the News Sentinel Charities Empty Stocking Fund, our nonprofit that will provide 3,000 holiday meal boxes to families in need this Christmas.

It's a win-win.

Please make a contribution to get your house on our map, or list the address of a well-lit neighbor, church or business. Go ahead and fire up a rivalry by challenging friends to donate and have their home on the map, too. It's all in good fun and it all helps us serve full, nutritious meals to those who need it most.

It's easy to get your holiday light display listed! Head to esfknox.org and make a donation of at least $20. When you check out, be sure to leave us a comment with your address to add to the map.

All donations are tax-deductible and 100% of your gift goes toward the effort each year. We're volunteer-run, so there's no overhead.

The New Sentinel Charities Empty Stocking Fund exclusively serves East Tennesseans experiencing food insecurity. Families who qualify receive a box with a week's worth of food centered around a Christmas dinner with a 5-pound ham, fresh produce and side dishes plus staples like coffee, margarine and oatmeal.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville Christmas Lights Map 2023: See the city's best decorations