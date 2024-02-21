Knoxville City Council moves toward making accessory dwelling units easier to build

The Knoxville City Council took a half-step toward solving the housing crisis, but any progress will take a while to develop.

Council members are leaning toward allowing more homeowners to build accessory dwelling units on their properties in traditional single-family neighborhoods. These additions - such as garage apartments, basement units, carriage houses or in-law suites - could be used by family members or renters.

The council shied away from removing the current requirement that homeowners live on the property when there's an accessory unit. That change would have opened up even more options for renters and potentially eased prices by expanding the city's housing supply.

Though one more vote is needed for the change to stick, the council voted to make it easier for homeowners to build accessory units on their property. They are leaning toward removing these requirements:

Maximum floor sizes based on the lot.

That an official certify the utilities are adequate for an accessory dwelling unit.

Side and rear setbacks from streets and sidewalks.

The council will take a final vote on the change at its next meeting.

The owner occupancy requirement was the most contested issue, and council members signaled they intended to keep the rule in place.

Councilmember Andrew Roberto, who represents the Bearden, Sequoyah Hills and West Hills neighborhoods, thinks that piece is vital to maintaining the character of a neighborhood.

He said in a blog posted Feb. 15 that removing the owner occupancy requirement would bring more investors into the housing market, which could increase the demand for homes and worsen the housing shortage.

"The unintended consequence could be a housing market dominated by profit-seeking investors rather than homes for working families," he wrote.

Lee Hume, the president of the West Hills Community Association, said he's uncomfortable with a potential lack of owner oversight of property.

But others say that opening up more options for renters to live in large homes or accessory dwelling units levels the playing field for those don't want to invest in a home purchase.

The changes were proposed by developer R. Bentley Marlow, who said accessory dwelling units go hand-in-hand with the missing middle housing plan that council approved Dec. 7.

"This is not just me, it's backed by a lot of your research," Marlow said.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville City Council may ease accessory dwelling unit requirements