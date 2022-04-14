Knoxville committed $1 million to fighting gun deaths and spent half the money. Here's how

In early 2021, as the city was reeling from over a dozen shooting deaths in what would become a record-breaking year of violence, the Knoxville City Council approved $1 million targeted specifically to stem gun violence.

Hoping to prevent more deaths, council members approved the amount unanimously with members like Councilperson Lynne Fugate saying it should be considered a down payment for future work.

More than a year later, the city has allocated $480,258 of the funding and Mayor Indya Kincannon’s administration has plans to spend several hundred thousand more.

“It can take years to create effective violence interruption plans,” LaKenya Middlebrook, the city's director of community safety, said in an email to Knox News. “We are expediting ours because of the increased need for this type of work in Knoxville. At that same time, we must not let speed trump the need for effective and sustainable projects in our city. We are thankful the money is available as we develop and vet strategies, but we need to be intentional and set programs up for success.”

To date the funding has gone to the following (in order of the date it was allocated):

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon speaks during a press conference at the City-County Building in Knoxville, Tenn. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, following the release of police body camera footage of a fatal shooting at Austin-East High School last week. Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen released the footage earlier in the day showing the shooting that left Anthony J. Thompson, a student at the school, dead in the school's bathroom.

Spring break micro-grants, $27,647.98 to 10 organizations (allocated up to $50,000)

Summer Youth Violence Prevention Grants 2021 Pilot Program, $180,161.99

The grants above were allotted for local nonprofits and businesses to provide opportunities for young people who are at risk of violence, specifically during times when they were not in school.

Youth Violence Prevention Week Microgrants, approximately $23,070 to 8 organizations (allocated up to $50,000) — These grants were directed to all sorts of local organizations, not just those who deal with children, for the use of programming that would work towards violence reduction and prevention.

Street Outreach planning agreement with Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development (SEEED), $25,000 — SEEED will develop and provide violence interruption street outreach program recommendations to the mayor. The plan is for the city to implement them later this year and next.

Crime Stoppers position, $75,000 — The money covers the salary of the director of the Crime Stoppers program here. It was originally approved by Council for $69,910. The program has been led by interim director Stacey Payne.



Office of community safety, $105,000 (annual salary) — This is the salary for the new created position of director of community safety, a position filled by LaKenya Middlebrook.

Program site visit, $1,853.81 — City officials traveled to Memphis in 2021 for a Urban Peace Institute training and visited Louisville, Kentucky, where Cities United helped facilitate visits with No More Red Dots and the University of Louisville Medical Center.

The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention Conference, $1,375 — The conference brings experts together from across the country to share best practices, lessons and research on violence intervention, healing equity and community partnerships. The 2021 conference was virtual.

Holiday Celebration with Mothers of Mission Survivors and Moms Demand Action, $1,045 — The city helped donate to the annual holiday celebration for these organizations that are geared specifically for helping mothers cope with losing children, largely to gun violence.

Cities United, $41,150 — Originally a $75,000 violence prevention contract, the city scaled back its agreement with Cities United after leaders were not pleased with the rollout of the program.

In addition to this funding, the city is working with local organizations to help develop and provide conflict resolution training for service providers, funding they expect to be worth over $200,000 to several providers.

Story continues

In other news: University of Tennessee's new out-of-state space research center launches in Rocket City, Alabama

Opinion: Play by the rulebook — our Constitution — to avoid a new civil war

Separately, this summer’s batch of Summer Youth Violence Prevention Grants have yet to be awarded (the deadline to apply was last week) but the city upped its allotment from last year’s $50,000 to $250,000 this year.

How the city goes about spending the remaining funds and whether there will be another batch of funding are budgetary questions that are still being ironed out as the city completes its budgetary process this spring, spokesperson Kristin Farley said in an email.

When council members approved the funding, they did not include details on how progress should be tracked or who should do the tracking. But as the city keeps tabs of program successes, leaders remain focused on the end goal, a reduction in violence and building up local organizations.

Additionally, the city continues to track whether the programs are reaching new people, providing employment or offering education.

“Ultimately as our programs develop and we’re able to see more programming implemented, our ultimate measure of success will obviously be reductions of homicides and violent crimes,” Middlebrook said. “More immediately, we’re looking at who is being engaged in these programs ... what level they’re being engaged and (building) capacity of some of these organizations."

Middlebrook’s role, which was created out of this push for violence reduction and funded through the $1 million, will remain regardless of whether the city approves another batch of funding.

“We are 100% committed to that role,” Farley said.

There has been a drop in the number of homicides in Knoxville since last year. So far in 2022, there have been nine homicides, said police department spokesperson Scott Erland. By comparison last year, there were eight homicides in January alone and 15 from January through the end of March.

Tyler Whetstone is a Knox News politics reporter focusing on Knoxville and Knox County.

Connect with Tyler: Twitter | Email

Make our community, our society and our republic stronger by supporting robust local journalism. Subscribe online at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville spent half of the $1 million for violence prevention