Knoxville considers election change, and county should create succession plan | Ashe

It is possible the City Council will submit a charter amendment to city voters for November to remove the requirement that at-large council members who win more than 50% of the vote in the primary run again in the general election.

New Council member Debbie Helsley met that standard easily in the November election. Currently, both mayor and city judge win if they receive 50% plus one vote in the primary.

Knox County should also consider a charter amendment, this one to address a potential leadership hole. Knox County does not have a vice mayor or anyone designated to be county mayor should a vacancy occur.

In contrast, when Bill Haslam resigned as city mayor to become governor, then-Vice Mayor Bob Becker became acting city mayor for only an hour until Daniel Brown was selected interim mayor for 10 months. Madeline Rogero won the mayor’s office later that year.

Under the county charter, the county commission would elect a successor to fill out a county mayor's term in the event of a vacancy, but that might take several days.

Interestingly, the commission's selection of a new county mayor does not have to be a commission member, only a county resident, whereas the new city mayor must be a sitting member of the council.

The county should amend its charter to designate an acting mayor to fill the gap if an opening occurs and until the commission can make its selection.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon was sworn into office for her second term on Dec. 16 along with four City Council members: Lynne Fugate, Debbie Helsley, Amelia Parker and Charlie Thomas.

Tyler Caviness became the youngest city judge in Knoxville history at 32. His wife, Christy, helped him put on his new judicial robe.

Sharon Lee, retired state Supreme Court associate judge, administered the oath to Kincannon, Helsley and Caviness. Former municipal judge John Rosson swore in Parker and Thomas.

Rosson’s city pension will be $71,047.80 a year based on 37 years as judge – a part-time position. This is $21,000 short of the $92,000 the municipal judge currently makes.

Rosson’s pension will increase 3% compounded every year for the rest of his life. At this rate, in nine years his pension will exceed his salary.

This system has since been changed for new employees. Caviness will have to serve three terms as municipal judge to be eligible for a city pension, which now begins at age 63 instead of 62. It is highly unlikely Caviness will seek or want to serve as long as Rosson.

The City Council met immediately after the swearing-in and elected Tommy Smith, 42, as the new vice mayor over Andrew Roberto, 47, who had served one term. The vote was 5-3, with Parker abstaining. Because Smith goes off the council in two years, this means the last three vice mayors – Gwen McKenzie, Roberto and Smith – will have served two years each.

With term limits now at eight years, there will not be another Jack Sharp, who served 14 years as vice mayor. Sharp was perceptive, insightful and outgoing.

The council chose a new Beer Board chair, Lauren Rider. Helsley is the new council member on the Transportation Board, replacing Smith.

The Asian Culture Center is sponsoring a Japanese Tea Ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street. The public may attend at $5 a head. Earlier in the day, from noon to 1:30 p.m., there is a Japanese New Year Family Festival.

The 11th annual Asian Festival will be Sept. 7-8 at World’s Fair Park. Sadly, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett voted against recent legislation against Asian discrimination while more than 360 members of Congress voted “yes.”

