Knoxville driver in March fatal hit and run arrested and charged with vehicular homicide

A Knoxville woman has been arrested in the March 29 hit and run crash that killed motorcyclist Donald Massengill, 54, of Knoxville.

Kendra Toy, 33, was booked into county jail July 6 on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence and failing to exercise due care. She is being held on $75,000 bond, court records show. She was indicted by a Knox County grand jury, the Knoxville police said.

Just after 9:30 p.m. March 29, Knoxville police officers responded to a crash on Western Avenue near University Avenue, a department spokesperson said in a press release. Police say Massengill was driving his motorcycle west on Western Avenue when it was rear-ended by Toy's vehicle before she drove away.

Massengill was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, and died the next day, the release stated.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville woman charged with vehicular homicide in hit and run