Knoxville homicide totals 'trending in the right direction' with 15% drop in 2022

The number of homicides in Knoxville, which has trended higher than the national average in recent years, declined in 2022 – by a bit.

The 2022 homicide numbers show a 15% drop compared to 2021, from 41 to 35. But Knoxville still has a long way to go to reach prepandemic annual homicide totals that typically ranged in the high teens and low 20s.

“We are still not where we want to be, but I am pleased to see the murder total trending in the right direction,” Police Chief Paul Noel said in a news release. “The reduction of violent crime is our top priority, and there is cause for optimism heading into 2023. We will continue to devote our resources towards violent crime mitigation and invest in violent reduction partnerships and strategies.”

That drop in homicide numbers for 2022 reflects a national trend, according to preliminary data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association. A violent crime survey released in August showed an average 2.4% drop in homicide numbers since 2021 although violent crime rates still haven't returned to prepandemic levels.

Knoxville saw a startling jump in murders after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world:

Increasing from 20 homicides in 2018 to 22 in 2019.

Jumping up significantly to 37 homicides in 2020, a 68% increase.

Then in 2021, Knoxville experienced an additional 11% increase, which nearly doubled the numbers from 2019.

To fight the increase in murders, the city's elected officials voted to step up its antiviolence programs, including funding for the violence interruption group Turn Up Knox. The pilot program started last year.

Comparisons to other cities

How does this compare to other cities across America? According to the Council On Criminal Justice, U.S. cities experienced an average of a 30% increase in homicides from 2019 to 2020, and then an additional 5% increase the following year.

Knoxville's increases were more than double that average for each year.

Knoxville's per capita homicide rates are above the state levels as well. Knoxville's current rate is 18.7 per 100,000 people compared to Tennessee's average rate of 9.9 and a national rate of 6.5.

Meaning behind the stats

It is extremely difficult to parse out why Knoxville, with a population of 187,487, has higher homicide numbers compared to other mid-sized cities with populations between 175,000 and 200,000. Grand Rapids, Michigan, for example, recorded 11.5 homicides per 100,000 people last year.

There is one brighter spot in Knoxville's homicide statistics: Police are solving the crimes at a higher percentage than the national average of about 50%. Here are the rates at which Knoxville Police Department investigators solved homicides:

Solved 68 percent of homicides in 2020

Solved 56 percent in 2021

Solved 53 percent in 2022

According to The Marshall Project, a nonprofit journalism site dedicated to criminal justice, the reported rate at which killings were solved, known as the “clearance rate,” declined to a little below 50% nationally in 2020. The lower clearance rate was an extension of a long, steady drop since the early 1980s, when police cleared about 70% of all homicides, and a decline that experts say was exacerbated by the pandemic.

One big reason, data analyst Jeff Asher told The Atlantic magazine: guns. Almost 80 percent of murders are committed with guns, and the share of murders committed by firearms has crept up at a nearly identical rate to the steady decline of murder clearances.

"If you plot the two together, you see a very strong correlation in the last 40 years," Asher said. "And the reason is that firearm murders are much harder to solve."

Nonfatal shootings in Knoxville

The number of nonfatal shooting victims matched the 2021 total exactly at 78, while robberies dropped 9% from 2021 to 2022.

“Fighting crime is job number one, and I am proud of our officers, investigators and leadership team for their hard work to close out the year,” Noel said. “There is still a lot of work that needs to be done, but I feel confident that we are moving in the right direction and well positioned to make Knoxville safer.”

The Knoxville Police Department said the 2022 totals haven't been finalized until they are audited by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is standard for all Tennessee law enforcement agencies.

The release noted the total for 2022 includes a case that has not been ruled a murder but is likely to, pending the completion of the medical examiner report. That case is the Sept. 24 death of Brandy Geisler, whose burned body was found on Watauga Avenue.

