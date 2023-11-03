Knoxville man arrested, charged for role in Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

It's been nearly three years, but the FBI is still identifying and arresting participants from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The latest arrest, on Nov. 1, is of a Knoxville man on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Michael Tyler Roberts, 34, is now the fourth Tennessean in the Knoxville area to be charged in federal court for actions that disrupted Congress, which was set to count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Roberts is facing a felony charge of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, court documents stated.

Roberts initially appeared in U.S. District Court in Knoxville but his case now has been transferred to Washington, D.C. His initial appearance in court is set for Nov. 7.

What led to the allegations against Michael Roberts?

The actions taken by Roberts on Jan. 6, 2021 that led to his arrest appear to stem from his attempts to gain access to an exterior archway, also referred to as the “Tunnel,” leading to the Lower West Terrace exterior door.

Numerous United States Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers had positioned themselves at the “Tunnel” in an effort to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol building through that entrance, the criminal complaint said.

Numerous rioters sought to breach the police line that formed in the tunnel, using various weapons and the force of their bodies to attempt to overcome the officers.

At 3:54 p.m., surveillance footage from the area shows Roberts near the south side of the tunnel, moving swiftly over and on top of other rioters to get closer to the police line, the complaint said. Roberts was then observed grappling with police officers and grabbing ahold of their hands and arms.

How did Roberts get identified as a Jan. 6, 2021 rioter?

Roberts was identified by a tipster who spotted him a video posted on an FBI website dedicated to identifying participants, the complaint said.

The complaint notes that in a video containing interviews of rioters at the U.S. Capitol that was posted on YouTube, Roberts said, "I had to tell my son before I left home, 'Listen, son, I’m doing this for you. Daddy may not come home.'’ But that’s OK. I’ll stand in the gap so he doesn’t have to. ... I’ll take whatever comes."

Cell phone records between Roberts and another rioter, Ronald McAbee, show Roberts was planning to bring brass knuckles to the Capitol that day.

What is the legal status of the other Knoxville-area riot suspects?

In the 33 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals from nearly all 50 states have been charged, the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

Only one of the three other Knoxville area men charged in what is referred to as the "Capitol breach" cases is still waiting for his day in court.

Clifford Meteer, who sent friends private Facebook messages such as "I was in the capital ;)" and, "I was one of those idiots scaling the wall ;)," pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced in April 2022 to 60 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation, including 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Albuquerque Head, accused of assaulting Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone in one of the most violent documented attacks on law enforcement during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and in October 2022 was sentenced to seven years and six months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

Edward Kelley has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer on Jan. 6, 2001; he also faces charges in an alleged plot to attack the Knoxville Federal Bureau of Investigation office and kill law enforcement officers. In that case, Kelley, 33, of Maryville, and co-conspirator Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, face life in prison.

