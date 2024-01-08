Knoxville man charged with first-degree murder in death of his girlfriend

A 26-year-old Knoxville man turned himself in and has been charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 5 death of a 39-year-old Knoxville woman.

Reginald Malik Depriest is in Knox County jail on a $500,000 bond, court records show. He is set for a bond hearing Jan. 9.

The victim was identified by a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson as Andrea Moore, Depriest's girlfriend.

At around 4 p.m. Jan. 5, police officers responded to a stabbing at an apartment on West Oldham Avenue in Western Heights, the department spokesperson said in a press release. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

An apartment resident told officers Moore and Depriest had been staying with her and were in a heated argument throughout the day. The woman said she left for about 30 to 45 minutes and when she returned, she found Moore dead.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville man charged with first-degree murder in girlfriend's death