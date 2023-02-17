Knoxville man charged with kidnaping and murder after police find body in home

Police say they found the body of a man who had been stabbed to death when they conducted a welfare check at a Knoxville home this morning.

Joe Whitaker, 57, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and rape, according to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department.

The check happened at a home on the 3100 block of Bellevue Street. Police said in the release that the victim, who was not identified, was killed Feb. 12.

"Additional investigation also uncovered that Whitaker had victimized the second individual who was found in the home, an adult woman. Whitaker was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and rape in connection to those crimes," the release said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville man charged with kidnaping and murder after police find body