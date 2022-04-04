Knoxville man charged with murder after dead body found inside van

A 25-year-old Knoxville man was charged with murder after a high-speed chase and foot pursuit that ended with the police finding a bullet-riddled body inside the van he was driving.

The discovery of Justin Goins' body and arrest of Darius Smith came the day after Knoxville police officers responded to a home on Leon Drive in the East Knoxville neighborhood on Thursday to investigate a report of a missing person, department spokesman Scott Erland said in a press release.

Officers arrived at the home and were told the car belonging to the missing man, 27-year-old Goins, was parked behind the house along with a maroon minivan. Witnesses attempted to approach a man identified as Smith, who quickly fled the scene in a third vehicle, Erland said.

When investigators arrived, Goins' car was gone but it was found a short time later abandoned on French Road, the spokesman said. The car had been thoroughly cleaned, but a small amount of blood was found in the cupholder, he said.

The minivan was not searched at that time because officers did not have probable cause or permission to search it, Erland said.

Investigators learned Goins' ex-girlfriend was dating Smith and possible threats had been made against Goins, court records state. Officers then learned Smith was driving the minivan.

At around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, officers went to Oldham Avenue and Elm Street in Beaumont after receiving an license plate recognition camera hit that the minivan was nearby, Erland said. Officers located the van and tried to stop the driver.

Smith fled, running stop signs and passing other vehicles on the left, court records state. He crashed into a tree at the intersection of Elm Street and Virginia Avenue and ran from the scene, but was taken into custody after running into a home on West Emerald Avenue and trying to hide under a bed, according to court records.

Officers found Goins' body inside, Erland said. Goins had been shot multiple times.

Smith was charged with first-degree murder as well as additional charges for fleeing from officers, including felony evading arrest and reckless driving. His bond has been set at $100,000.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police find body in van after high-speed chase with suspect