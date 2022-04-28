Knoxville man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Brandon Murrell

A 57-year-old Knoxville man has been taken into custody in the shooting death of Brandon Murrell in January.

Murrell, 31, was found outside a residence in the 500 block of Fern Street the night of Jan. 11, a police department spokesperson said at the time. He had been shot and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.

Venice Foster has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first degree murder and was arrested Wednesday night, according to a Twitter announcement from the Knoxville Police Department.

Foster was booked into county jail and his bond was set at $500,000 according to court records. No arraignment date has been set.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville man charged with first degree murder in January shooting