Knoxville man charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting

A Knoxville man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting that occurred Dec. 23 at an East Oldham Avenue home.

Stefen White, 34, was charged and jailed in the wake of the shooting, a Knoxville Police Department news release stated.

Police were called to the scene at 427 E. Oldham Ave., around 6 p.m. A man who had been shot at least once was found inside the house, and was ultimately pronounced dead, the release said.

