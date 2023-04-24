Knoxville man charged in stabbing death of 42-year-old woman

Shawanda Arnwine, 42, of Knoxville, was stabbed to death early April 23, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said in a press release.

Kenneth Duane Hall, 61, of Knoxville, has arrested and faces second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges stemming from Arnwine’s death.

At about 3:20 a.m. April 23, officers responded to Knoxville Fire Department on Sevier Avenue because Arnwine showed up there, saying she was stabbed in the 1400 block of East Moody Avenue, the release said.

Arnwine was treated at the scene for a single stab wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.

Witnesses told officers Arnwine was in an altercation with Hall when he stabbed her and ran from the scene. Officers found Hall walking along James White Parkway and took him into custody, the release said.

Hall is being held without bond and an arraignment has not yet been set, according to court records.

