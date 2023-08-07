Knoxville man charged with vehicular homicide in Interstate 40 crash near Papermill Drive

A 36-year-old Knoxville man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 33-year-old Amber Hickman.

Shannon Glasper also faces charges of vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license. The crash happened early Aug. 7

At around 1:50 a.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the crash on Interstate 40 eastbound near the Papermill Drive exit.

Police say Glasper was driving a sedan eastbound on I-40 when he lost control and struck a truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper, a police department spokesperson said in a press release. The truck left the roadway, flipped over the wall and came to rest on its top on the ramp to Papermill Drive.

Hickman, of Middleboro, Kentucky, was a passenger in the truck and was identified through court records. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and a second passenger were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Glasper initially fled the crash scene but stopped a short time later because of the damage his vehicle sustained, the press release stated. Glasper exhibited signs of intoxication, the release added.

Glasper is in custody and his bond has not yet been set, according to court records.

