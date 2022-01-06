Knoxville man dies overnight while in police custody

A Knoxville man died in police custody early Thursday morning, Knox News has learned.

Robert Bailey, 41, was pulled over for a broken tail light at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to an incident report obtained by Knox News. A criminal background check showed Bailey had two outstanding warrants, and he was arrested and brought to an intake facility. The report doesn't specify which facility.

While at the police intake facility, Bailey suffered a medical emergency, according to the report. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Knoxville Police Spokesperson Scott Erland could not be immediately reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

