A Knoxville man was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus 30 years for his conviction on charges of first-degree murder plus carjacking, robbery and gun charges.

Phillip Jerome Locke, 32, of Knoxville, was convicted after a four-day trial in October, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office. Locke was arrested days after the 2017 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Diondus Billings, who was found dead in the street along the 900 block of Baker Avenue on Knoxville's south side.

Prosecutors said in a press release that Locke lured the victim to meet under the guise of a drug deal after he suspected the man was responsible for another shooting.

In Tennessee, life in prison means the defendant must serve 51 years in prison before meeting with a parole board.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville man sentenced to life plus 30 years for murder