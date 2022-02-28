Knoxville mayor is likely to seek a property tax increase to ease budget crunch

An aerial view of the Sunsphere and the downtown skyline in Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The city of Knoxville is in a financial bind of sorts — partly of its own making and partly caused by outside forces. With a budget crunch looming and an election approaching, Mayor Indya Kincannon almost assuredly will propose a property tax increase this spring.

The situation isn't a surprise. During last year’s budgeting process, the city laid out how it was spending more than it was taking in and — with increased inflation and a nationwide labor shortage — costs for increasing.

Susan Gennoe, the city’s chief financial officer, told Knox News the city’s financial state is at a point where decisions need to be made because next year’s budget — fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1 — is the “cautionary year” in which the fund balance, known as a rainy day fund, shrinks below what rating agencies think is safe.

So Kincannon has a choice. This year or next she likely will have to cut services, propose a property tax increase or offer a mixture of both to keep the city in good long-term financial shape. It stands to reason most leaders running for reelection would try to avoid pitching a tax race in an election year.

Kincannon, who presumably will run for reelection, told Knox News city leaders are weighing all options, including a property tax increase. The coming election, she said, won’t factor into the decision.

“I mean, the number one thing is I got to do the right thing for the city,” she said. “And, you know, if you do the right thing and do a good job, then people want to reelect you. The first things first (is to) do right by our employees, and then they can do right by the rest of the city.”

Financial agencies rate Knoxville well

Property taxes are the main source of funding for the city's services and programs, such as police and fire protection, code enforcement, trash pickup, parks and public transportation.

An increase wouldn't mean the sky is falling. The city has consistently received the highest or next-highest bond ratings given by rating agencies Fitch, Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s.

Also, it’s not unusual for city mayors to propose tax increases — both Mayors Bill Haslam and Madeline Rogero passed an increase.

Bill Lyons was a chief advisor to both and is an expert in local governing. Simply put, he said, running a city is expensive and costs don’t go down.

Views of the downtown skyline can be seen from the new Suttree Landing Park Pavilion in South Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The $2 million project includes the first City-owned ADA-accessible kayak launch system.ÊThe dock will be for non-motorized watercraft only and will be open year-round for community enjoyment.

The city’s fleet of service trucks and police and fire vehicles are a running tab, fuel costs rise and inflation, particularly this year, is through the roof.

However, because of the county’s appraisal process, the property tax rate is graded down, meaning the city does not benefit from inflation. City leaders are quick to tell you property owners pay less today proportionately than they did a decade ago when inflation and reappraisals are factored in.

“A property tax increase is virtually inevitable to keep even,” Lyons said. “Basically every eight to 10 years a significant tax increase has been the modus operandi (of the city).”

Haslam and Rogero each did one large increase while Mayor Victor Ashe did several smaller ones.

What’s the budget look like?

The city’s spending is outpacing revenue, causing a drain on the rainy day fund. Last year the city planned to dip into the fund balance for millions to make the budget work, but ended up not needing to due to better than expected sales tax revenues.

Next year, the prediction is less rosy and even less so after that.

This is unsustainable, but it’s not uncommon. Even in good fiscal years expenses often outpace revenues, Chief Operating Officer David Brace said at the city’s budget retreat. “We’re a service organization, that always happens.”

To point fingers to a singular project doesn't tell the full story. The $74.5 million Tennessee Smokies stadium, for instance, that the city and county are splitting costs on is expected to cost the city (and county, too) only roughly $240,000 a year until year 10 when the stadium is expected to pay for itself.

The additional $14 million approved by the City Council in early February for infrastructure improvements, while fronted by the city in $7 million installments, is expected to be repaid by property tax revenues from a tax increment financing district recently approved by the city and county.

What’s more expensive is an uptick in unfunded pension obligations, an increase of $6.1 million over the next five years ($1.2 million a year) and roughly $1.1 million a year in debt payments for the safety center complex the Knoxville police and fire departments will be moving into this summer.

Some of the factors out of the city’s control include the state's elimination of the Hall’s Income Tax that cut the city off from millions every year (the revenue ranged from $4.1 million to $11.6 million annually. The Hall's revenue ended effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Earlier this month, Kincannon announced she would propose a $15 an hour minimum wage and a 6% across the board raise for city employees. The push comes as a new compensation study found city salaries, on the whole, are 10% below the market rate.

At the city’s budget retreat earlier this month, Gennoe said the salary survey would likely show the city needed to make up some $9-13 million in salary fixes. The city is expected to release more information about the survey this week.

The city will receive the other half of its $43.92 million from the federal government's American Recovery Plan. Those dollars can be spent on infrastructure upgrades and COVID-19-related losses, but not used for employee raises and other recurring costs.

What are the political ramifications?

There’s good news and bad news for Kincannon when she considers a property tax increase.

The good is that both Haslam and Rogero implemented an increase with little to no pushback. Haslam did it the year after he was first elected, in 2004, and it was not an issue when he ran for reelection.

Rogero waited until her third year, in 2014, but she, like Kincannon, was dealing with budgetary uncertainty (continued fallout from the Great Recession) that kept her from doing one sooner. Regardless, she ran unopposed in her reelection bid except for a write-in candidate she dispatched easily.

In normal, non-COVID-19 times, Kincannon could have cracked the budget problem soon after being elected, but three months into her administration, the world shut down and budget questions abounded. The city, unlike the county, however, didn't cut services or furlough people during the pandemic, a point of pride for Kincannon.

The bad news – or at least the potentially bad news – for Kincannon, is there is already a built-in segment of voters who oppose all property tax increases.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon introduces the city's new electric buses during an event at Caswell Park in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The new all-electric buses include free wi-fi, USB charging ports and are 50% quieter than a standard vehicle and produce zero emissions.

Even though it failed spectacularly, the conservative-backed push to limit the city’s ability to increase property taxes made waves last summer and this baked-in resistance isn’t something Haslam or Rogero had to deal with.

The effort, backed by Erik Wiatr, a local real estate agent and driving force behind the conservative Scruffy Little City PAC, needed some 7,400 signatures and was only able to round up roughly 4,000, but 4,000 isn’t a bad place to start in an election where only 25,600 people voted in 2019.

Kincannon defeated Republican Eddie Mannis by 5 points in 2019, but a property tax increase could make a second race closer, Ashe said.

“It matters if she has a serious, credible opponent and it’s apparent from what happened last year that there are a certain group of people who can at least get 45% of the vote," he said.

“If a political opponent starts out with 45% of the vote (Mannis got 47%) then you have to be concerned about providing them issues that could get them to 51%. ... Then again, if they keep running less than qualified people, then they’ll lose.”

