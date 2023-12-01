Knoxville Municipal Judge John Rosson 'should have known better,' according to reprimand

Knoxville Municipal Judge John Rosson has been reprimanded for breaching a Tennessee Code of Judicial Conduct rule after hosting a press conference for his reelection campaign inside the municipal courtroom.

The notice says Rosson accepted the reprimand, took full responsibility, offered no excuses and has no disciplinary history as a judge. Rosson lost the election will leave the job when his successor, Tyler Caviness, is sworn in Dec. 16.

The Code of Judicial Conduct states that current judges and judicial candidates may not use court staff, facilities or other resources for campaign purposes.

The public reprimand comes after a complaint was submitted to the Board of Juridical Conduct following the judge's October press conference. Complaints that result in investigations can result in a number of consequences, with a public reprimand being one of the least harsh.

Knoxville Municipal Judge John Rosson

"As an experienced judge with thirty-six years on the bench, you should have known that it was improper to hold a campaign event in your courtroom," the reprimand reads. "In doing so, you leveraged judicial office for your own purposes, something the ethics rules prohibit."

Rosson told Knox News he regrets the mistake and apologized to constituents.

"I was in a hurry to get a place where the media could be at one time and wanted to show off the new courtroom," he said. "I hadn't run a campaign in 20 years. ... I do take the blame and I shouldn't have been in such a hurry."

The city's Code of Ordinances also states that city officials may not use municipal time, facilities, equipment or supplies for private gain or advantage.

Mona Nair, a Rosson campaign volunteer, told Knox News that they held the afternoon press conference in the courtroom because they wanted to show off Rosson's improvements, including a new television. The press conference was announced in part to share endorsements of Rosson's bid for reelection.

"We don't believe that there's going to be any consequences ... because (hosting the press conference there) was relevant to the campaign," Nair said. "Giving a tour of the courtroom to the media was part of the story."

The state judicial code does not list exceptions.

Rosson did not win reelection to the municipal judgeship for the first time since being elected in 1986. He said in a statement that he looks forward to representing personal injury clients at his private practice.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville Judge John Rosson reprimanded for campaign press conference