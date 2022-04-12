Knoxville murder trial scheduled for January

Apr. 12—The case of a Knoxville woman accused of fatally shooting her fiance in 2020 could be heading to trial next year, after a hearing Monday.

A trial date for Michelle Leigh Handorf, 39, was set for Jan. 17-27, 2023, in Frederick County Circuit Court.

Attorneys will meet with Judge Theresa M. Adams for a status hearing on June 17.

Handorf faces charges of first- and second-degree murder in the January 2020 death of her fiance, Wesley Gibson.

Handorf told police that Gibson suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, and had been physically and emotionally abusive leading up to the shooting in their Knoxville home.

— Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP