Knoxville police arrest second suspect in shooting death of 18-year-old

Knoxville police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the March 28 shooting death of Jaqwan Gillette, a 18-year-old man.

Police previously arrested Shani Harris, 20, who they said was with Gillette at the time of the altercation.

Now police say Harris and a 17-year-old, whom they did not name, were with Gillette at the parking lot of the Dollar General on Sutherland Avenue that night for a marijuana sale, according to the news release issued by Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Harris and Gillette shot at another person in a robbery attempt, and that person returned gunfire, court records state. Gillette was hit, according to police.

Officers had been called to the parking lot at about 8:15 p.m. The police were told a man had collapsed in the lower parking lot of the nearby Sutherland Flats apartments at 3200 Atchley Ridge Way.

Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted to help Gillette, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Erland said.

Harris was arrested March 30 and charged with attempted first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Her bond has been set at $100,000 and she will next be in court on April 21.

On Thursday, officers took a 17-year-old boy into custody at an apartment in the 2000 block of Dandridge Avenue on juvenile petitions for attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery, Erland said. The investigation is ongoing, he added.

