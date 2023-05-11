Knoxville police arrest suspect after a man was found fatally shot on Broadway bridge

Knoxville police officers have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man found dead on the Broadway bridge a week ago.

Jayshawn Williams, 36, of Knoxville, was quickly identified as a person of interest after the May 4 death of Travis Brown, 35, a police department spokesperson said in a press release.

At about 3 p.m. May 4, officers responded to a report that a man was unresponsive on the sidewalk between West Depot and West Jackson avenues, the release said. Brown's body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center and investigators determined he had been shot.

Williams was taken into custody May 10 at a Sevier Avenue gas station, the release said.

Noth Broadway was closed between West Depot Avenue and West Jackson Avenue May 4 for an investigation after a man was found dead on the Broadway bridge.

Williams was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked on the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder, the release said.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com. Twitter @LizKellar.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police arrest suspect after man found fatally shot on bridge