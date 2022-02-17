Knoxville police ask for help after a man with gunshot wound dies at hospital

Knoxville police are asking for help in determining what led to the death of a 39-year-old man shortly after he was dropped off at the hospital Wednesday evening.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday after someone left a gunshot victim at the emergency room, spokesman Scott Erland said in a press release.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. His name is not being released at this time, Erland said.

Police don't know where the shooting occurred, Erland said, adding the incident is being investigated by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police seek info after man with gunshot wound dies at hospital