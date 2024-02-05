Knoxville police charge 38-year-old man in fatal shooting of co-worker

A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in West Knoxville was taken into custody after a car chase and extensive search by Knoxville Police Department officers, a department spokesperson said in a news release.

Daniel Scott Arwood, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man and is in custody in the Knox County jail.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 5, officers were dispatched to a shooting behind the NAPA AutoCare Center in the 5600 block of Middlebrook Pike, the release said.

The shooting occurred following a dispute between Arwood and the victim, who were co-workers, the release said. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim in the fenced-in area behind the business. The man had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

A witness reported that Arwood had left the scene in a blue sedan, which was quickly located by responding officers. After officers attempted to stop the car, a short pursuit was initiated, the release said. The pursuit ended in the dead end of East Weisgarber Road, in the 1400 block, with Arwood running from the car and into the woods.

Multiple officers, including K-9 units, responded to the area to assist in the search, along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Air Watch Unit. Arwood was located and apprehended just after 7 a.m., the release said.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Argument between co-workers in West Knoxville ends in fatal shooting