Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas announces retirement

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas announced Friday morning she plans to retire, Knox News has learned. The retirement won't take effect until the spring.

The first woman to become chief in department history, Thomas was selected to replace Chief David Rausch by former Mayor Madeline Rogero in 2018 after Rausch was tapped to lead the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thomas' leadership has been sharply criticized both within and outside the department. In a Knox News investigative report published this summer, six current and former police officers said the department has failed to address a culture of racism.

The department also has been criticized for its handling of a stretch of gun violence that has claimed the lives of six teenagers this year and has become one of its most violent periods in the city's modern history. Demonstrations erupted this spring after police shot and killed 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. in an Austin-East Magnet High School bathroom.

“I want to thank Chief Thomas for her distinguished and dedicated service to the City of Knoxville,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Chief Thomas made history as the City’s first female police chief and has implemented programs that will continue to benefit Knoxville for decades to come."

Violence continues to tick up

The city — like many places around the country — has been rocked by an increase in gun violence the last 18 months as the pandemic took hold last spring. There were 37 criminal homicides reported within city limits in 2020 here, the highest annual figure in modern history.

This coupled with a surge of violence against teenagers — particularly Black teenagers in East Knoxville — this year, sealed Thomas’ fate.

was that of Thompson Jr., who died April 12 at Austin-East High School when police arrived after receiving a report around 3:15 p.m. that a student was possibly armed with a gun. They found Thompson in a bathroom and struggled with him. Thompson's gun, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, was fired once, but did not strike a police officer. Police shot twice after Thompson's gun was fired.

Story continues

More: A timeline of the five Knoxville teenagers who have been lost to gun violence in 2021

There have been six teenagers fatally shot in Knoxville this year. All six were current or recent Austin-East students. Thompson Jr.'s shooting was the only one of the six that occurred on school grounds.

Those shooting deaths have become the rallying cry for community members pushing for an end to gun violence in recent months.

Thomas’ career

Thomas worked her way through the ranks, beginning in 1993 working her way up to sergeant, and then lieutenant in 2005 where her responsibilities included the Crisis Negotiation Unit, the Special Operations Squad, the K-9 Unit, and the Search and Recovery Team. In November 2011, she was promoted to captain, overseeing the department's school resource officers and later the Patrol Division's East District.

In February 2018 she was named deputy chief over the Criminal Investigation Division and four months later tapped to succeed Rausch.

Blemishes

While working as a captain overseeing the East District, Thomas and two other supervisors received oral reprimands for initially failing to uncover the use of excessive force when three officers beat a mentally ill homeless man in North Knoxville in February 2013. The officers ultimately pleaded guilty to assault and official oppression.

Thomas later admitted she'd approved a report on the case without reviewing all the officers' dashcam videos.

Last year Thomas was disciplined again, this time with “verbal counseling” for failing to immediately disclose sexual harassment and misconduct allegations to the city Law Department and Civil Service Department.

The allegations came to light in July 2019 through Knox News reporting about a series of corroborated audio and video recordings detailing lewd behavior by officers and laid out in an internal complaint by Lt. Travis Brasfield, who filed a complaint that asserts top police officials tried to sweep misconduct under the rug. In all, Knox News published 14 stories about police misconduct and the investigation.

"I don’t believe that there’s any idea that this is OK," Thomas said last year at a press conference announcing the investigation’s end. "I think people make mistakes. Our mistakes are very public, where in other professions they are not public ... We hire from the human race, as my predecessor (David Rausch) said.”

Tyler Whetstone is a Knox News politics reporter focusing on Knoxville and Knox County.

Connect with Tyler: Twitter | Email

Make our community, our society and our republic stronger by supporting robust local journalism. Subscribe online at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas announces retirement in 2022