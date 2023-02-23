Knoxville police continue internal investigation of officers after woman collapses in custody

After the Knox County District Attorney General announced she will not charge the officers who handled the arrest and transport of a woman who collapsed in custody and later died, the Knoxville Police Department will continue its investigation into the officers.

Sgt. Brandon Wardlaw, officer Adam Barnett, officer Timothy Distasio and transportation officer Danny Dugan will remain on paid administrative leave during the internal affairs investigation, a KPD release stated.

Earlier this week, the Knox County District Attorney General's Office revealed that Lisa Edwards died of a stroke and that none of the officers who handled her arrest will face charges.

Police video footage from the Feb. 5 arrest, including body-camera footage of the initial interaction with Edwards, body-camera footage of officers taking her into custody, and in-car camera footage from the time she was placed into the back of the cruiser shows how officers arrested her and what happened when she was found unresponsive.

"Now that the District Attorney’s Office has determined that they will not seek criminal prosecution, the ongoing internal administrative investigation will move forward," the release stated. "The internal investigation will work to determine if any departmental policies or procedures were violated during the incident."

Edwards died at a local hospital after she lost consciousness in the back of a Knoxville Police Department cruiser while she was being taken to jail. She was accused of trespassing after she refused to leave Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after being discharged, police say.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police investigate officers after woman collapses in custody