Knoxville Police Department officer arrested on federal child pornography charges

Knoxville police officer Dan Roark was arrested Nov. 6 on federal child pornography production charges.

Roark, 47, was charged after a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Scott County Sheriff's Office in Virginia and the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Roark made an initial appearance on the charges Nov. 6 in U.S. District Court in Knoxville before Judge Jill E. McCook.

Roark has been a police officer with the Knoxville Police Department since 2007 and last served on patrol in October 2020, Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said in a news release.

Erland said Roark was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation personnel at the Public Safety Complex. He has been suspended.

Police Chief Paul Noel released this statement:

“The allegations against Dan Roark are deeply disturbing and abhorrent.

“His alleged actions shock the conscience and, if proven true, demonstrate monstrous behavior against a truly innocent victim. I am sickened by these accusations, which in and of themselves have brought immeasurable discredit on our agency and the entire law enforcement profession.

“We have and will continue to cooperate fully with federal investigators. We will also act with great urgency to resolve this matter and repair the damage done to public trust in the wake of these disturbing allegations.”

Keenan Thomas reports for the Knox News business growth and development team. You can reach him by email at keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police officer arrested on federal child pornography charges