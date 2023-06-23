The 18-year-old man shot and killed in Montgomery Village early June 22 has been identified as Jamarion Chambers of Knoxville.

Around 6:30 a.m. June 22, Knoxville police officers responded to the 1100 block of Daylily Drive in Vestal for a report of an unresponsive man outside a building, a department spokesperson said in a press release. Officers found Chambers, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Several witnesses were interviewed and leads are being pursued, the release said, but no one had been arrested.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police ID 18-year-old shot and killed in Vestal